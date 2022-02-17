Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

