Analysts Expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immuneering.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67. Immuneering has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $33.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

