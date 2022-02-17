Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $756.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.30 million and the highest is $842.50 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Lazard has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.