Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce sales of $35.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $141.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $208.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.