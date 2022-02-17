Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 3,542,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

