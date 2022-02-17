Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.27 Million

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $902.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $952.73 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $161.45 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average of $270.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

