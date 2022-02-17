Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.55. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.39. 1,429,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,106. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

