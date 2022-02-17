Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. 3,171,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,480. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

