Analysts Issue Forecasts for PetroShale Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PetroShale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for PetroShale’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PSH stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

