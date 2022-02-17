Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.