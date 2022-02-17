Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (ANDE, ANGI, APP, CSCO, DASH, DVN, EQIX, EVER, EXC, FUN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 17th:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $50.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $7.00.

had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $15.00.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $90.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $61.00 to $66.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $260.00 to $145.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $62.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $830.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $880.00 to $890.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $47.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $67.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $37.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $7.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $129.00 to $134.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $90.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $22.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $110.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $60.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $172.00 to $155.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $136.00 to $156.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $120.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $205.00 to $145.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00.

