Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

2/7/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

2/4/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

1/19/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

1/13/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/23/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,294.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 130,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 198,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

