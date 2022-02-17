Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,220 ($84.17) price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($70.37) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($65.49) to GBX 5,100 ($69.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($77.13) price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/27/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($77.13) price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,240 ($70.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,840 ($65.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($73.07) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to GBX 4,500 ($60.89).
- 1/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,840 ($65.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($74.42) to GBX 5,700 ($77.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($73.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/17/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($71.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($66.31) to GBX 4,840 ($65.49). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,200 ($56.83) to GBX 4,500 ($60.89). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($70.37) to GBX 5,400 ($73.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,000 ($67.66).
- 1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.66) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.66) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.66) price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,708 ($77.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £92.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,215.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,097.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.
In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.04), for a total value of £269.90 ($365.22).
