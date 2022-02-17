Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

