Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $244.00 to $252.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $235.00.

1/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

