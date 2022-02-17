Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $342.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $375.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $352.00 to $326.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $334.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $374.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

1/31/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $410.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00.

1/5/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $345.00.

1/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EL opened at $308.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.23 and a 200-day moving average of $331.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies Inc alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.