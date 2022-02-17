Analyzing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $194.46 million 5.34 $8.28 million $2.12 7.58

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wallbox and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.92%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 70.57% 8.08% 3.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Wallbox on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

