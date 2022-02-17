Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 45,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Angi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

