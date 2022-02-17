Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.68

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 7341017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Angi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Angi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.