Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) to Issue $0.34 Interim Dividend

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3407 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Ansell Company Profile
