Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Antero Midstream updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.890 EPS.

AM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 258,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

