Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

