Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($0.37). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.83) to ($7.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 611,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,831. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

