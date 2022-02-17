Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($0.37). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.83) to ($7.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 611,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,831. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.