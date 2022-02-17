ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Cap of $45.70 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and approximately $745,269.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.33 or 0.07086774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,667.10 or 1.00092278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 96,744,697 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

