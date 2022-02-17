APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of APi Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $22.14 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

