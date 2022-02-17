Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Buys $92,441.25 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE APO traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

