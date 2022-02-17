Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.