Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

