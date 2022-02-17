Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. 54,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $222.25.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.