Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $106.0-108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.81 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,844. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.76.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

