Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.83)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.85). The company issued revenue guidance of $444.0-446.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.77 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,844. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Appian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.