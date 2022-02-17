Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. 54,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Appian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Appian by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.