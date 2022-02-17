Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.05. 2,278,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.