Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.25. 1,657,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.