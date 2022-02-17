Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $210.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,465,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,340,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lowe FS lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 52,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 736,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 53,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

