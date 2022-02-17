Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

AMAT opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,084,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,274,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,897,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,939,000 after acquiring an additional 985,296 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

