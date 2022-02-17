Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.
AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.