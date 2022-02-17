Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

