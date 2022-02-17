Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $136.53. 161,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

