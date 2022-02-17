AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.71, but opened at $56.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 80,490 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

