Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 554,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

