AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ATR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. 361,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,586. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AptarGroup (ATR)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.