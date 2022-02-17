AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. 361,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,586. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.