AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 362,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

