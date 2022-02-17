Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.47% of Aptiv worth $190,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.48. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

