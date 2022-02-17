Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ARNC stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

