Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.88

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 330247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

