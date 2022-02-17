Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.88

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 330247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.
The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20.
Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.