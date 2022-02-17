Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.60

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 248921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.