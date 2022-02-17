ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.89. 7,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

