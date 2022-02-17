Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Up 0.9%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 110,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,357,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

