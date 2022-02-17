ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 2,995,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 496,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 234,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 121,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.