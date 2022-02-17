Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.20 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.18) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT1. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.98).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.60 ($6.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.42 and a 200 day moving average of €5.93. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

