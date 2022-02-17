Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,907.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Arqma has a market cap of $428,083.42 and approximately $1,907.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.44 or 0.07139534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00287083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00771290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013657 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00073476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00404942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00216823 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,411,677 coins and its circulating supply is 12,367,133 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

